Arrest made in case of woman murdered outside Woodlawn Burger King

WOODLAWN, Md. — Police have made an arrest in the case of a woman who was killed outside a Burger King in Woodlawn.

Adia Smith, 24, was gunned down on November 20 following an argument between multiple people in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue.

On Tuesday, Baltimore County Police said they charged 33-year-old Shane L. Walters with her murder.

WMAR previously reported that prior to her death, Smith was at the nearby Gala Center grieving the loss of a family member.

What led to the altercation between Smith and Walters, remains unclear.