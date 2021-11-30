Watch
Arrest made in case of woman murdered outside Woodlawn Burger King

Dave Detling
24-year-old woman shot and killed in Woodlawn Friday
Posted at 3:12 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 15:12:47-05

WOODLAWN, Md. — Police have made an arrest in the case of a woman who was killed outside a Burger King in Woodlawn.

Adia Smith, 24, was gunned down on November 20 following an argument between multiple people in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue.

On Tuesday, Baltimore County Police said they charged 33-year-old Shane L. Walters with her murder.

WMAR previously reported that prior to her death, Smith was at the nearby Gala Center grieving the loss of a family member.

What led to the altercation between Smith and Walters, remains unclear.

