Arrest made after armed "road rage" in Anne Arundel County

Posted at 10:50 AM, Nov 02, 2022
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A Crofton man is charged with pointing a gun during a "road rage" incident in Gambrills early Tuesday evening.

Anne Arundel County police said it happened at about 5:15 p.m. in the area of Route 3 and Churchview Road.

Police pulled over Mohamed Sall, 42, after the victim said Sall, who was driving a black Acura, pointed a gun at him.

Police recovered a Sig Sauer handgun from Sall. The suspect was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault, and was released on his own recognizance, according to online court records.

