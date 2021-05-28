Army field band honors fallen soldiers, ceremony for POW/MIA soldiers

This weekend is about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The commander of the US army field band sent out this message today, honoring them.

"Each memorial day, we honor those who gave their last full measure of devotion to this great country. Like so many of you, we visit cemeteries and memorials. We lay a wreath, we honor the service of those who are gone, and we pause in silence. We remember. We tell their stories, and we keep their memories alive," said Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, Commanding General at the Military District of Washington.

The army field band also holds a ceremony in Arlington for prisoners of war and those missing in action.

They set a round table for their never ending burden, a single red rose for their loved ones and other symbolic items representing the struggle and hope they'll one day return home.