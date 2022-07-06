BALTIMORE — Baltimore residents have 30 days to comment on a draft report issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which goes over potential coastal storm risk management measures that could soon be undertaken in the city.

The goal is to determine if such measures would reduce coastal flood risk to vulnerable populations, critical transportation infrastructure, and historic and cultural resources, while also considering future climate and sea level change scenarios.

Each year in Baltimore City, it's estimated that flooding causes $2.2 million in damage.

Tentatively the plan would incorporate floodwalls and closure structures at the I-95 and 895 tunnels, as well as the Fort McHenry and Harbor Tunnel ventilation buildings.

Additionally, the plan proposes nonstructural floodproofing measures at coastal properties in the historic neighborhoods of Canton, Fells Point, Inner Harbor, Riverside and Locust Point.

Examples of floodproofing include door and window barriers, the raising of mechanical systems, and installation of flood resistant materials.

Participation would be voluntary.

The net annual benefit of the plan is estimated at $4.42 million.

All comments received by August 5 will be reviewed before the Final Feasibility Report is prepared.

Between now and then, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host at least one public meeting on the report which can be found here.

Congressional authorization and funding would be needed for the proposed plan to lead to construction.

Costs of the project would be shared between the federal government at 65 percent and 35 percent by non-federal sponsors, which still need to be identified.

