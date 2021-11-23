Army Cadets allegedly tried stealing U.S. Naval Academy mascot Bill the Goat as prank

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The rival Army versus Navy football game is scheduled for December 11, but so called "spirit missions" between the two schools are apparently already underway.

Over the weekend, Army Cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point reportedly tried stealing U.S. Naval Academy mascot Bill the Goat.

Both academies have an agreement that live animal mascots are off-limits when it comes to pregame pranks, making this latest stunt no laughing matter.

"The United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy are disappointed by the trust that was broken recently between our brothers and sisters in arms. These actions do not reflect either Academy’s core values of dignity and respect," said U.S. Military Academy Superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams and Vice Adm. Sean Buck in a joint statement.

The leaders added that Bill the Goat was returned safely and those responsible are being investigated.

