Armed and dangerous, suspect sought in North Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving in North Baltimore.

It all happened a little after noon when a 23-year-old male was grazed while walking in the 700 block of East Coldspring Lane.

Northern District shooting detectives have obtained photos of the shooter.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police say this suspect should be considered Armed and Dangerous.