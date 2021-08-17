Archdiocese of Baltimore releases new mask mandate for upcoming school year

MARYLAND — On Monday, The Archdiocese of Baltimore Department of Catholic Schools sent out guidelines on mask usage for the upcoming school year.

According to the release, all archdiocesan Catholic schools operating within a jurisdiction are to follow the case count for the county in which they are domiciled, even if the students live in a different jurisdiction.

The Maryland Coronavirus website tracks daily the average new cases per 100,000 persons in the prior 7 days for all jurisdictions across the State of Maryland.

County transmission levels will be monitored daily and masking changes, if warranted, will be implemented at the beginning of each school week. Families will be notified on Sunday evening of the school’s masking status for the week.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore schools will be following the below guidelines:

Low to Moderate Transmission - Parental choice as to whether their children will wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status

Substantial to High Transmission - All adults and students are mandated to mask in school facilities regardless of vaccination status

In addition to what's above, The Archdiocese of Baltimore will also be abiding by the following guidelines: