Archdiocese of Baltimore announces 2021 teachers of the year

BALTIMORE — Congratulations are in order for three teachers at local catholic schools.

Rufus Waller, from Cardinal Shehan School, is the Archdiocesan Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Friar Chris Dudek, from Archbishop Curley High School, is the Archdiocesan High School Teacher of the Year, and Dr. Julie Baker, from The John Carroll School, is the Independent Catholic High School Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Donna Hargens, the Superintendent of Catholic Schools, stopped by the teacher’s schools to surprise them with the announcement.

“Dr. Baker, Fr. Dudek, and Mr. Waller set an example of teaching excellence among students and co-workers alike,” said Dr. Hargens. “Each recipient of this award nurtures the gifts and talents of their students.”

The Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Teacher of the Year Committee selected the recipients from 40 nominees. They were all recipients of their school’s 2021 Teacher of the Year award. Dr. Baker was selected from teachers nominated by principals of independent Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The Department of Catholic Schools will recognize Mr. Waller, Friar Dudek, and Dr. Baker, along with the 2021 school-level Teacher of the Year winners, at the 2021 Convocation of Catholic Schools in August.