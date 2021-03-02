Applications open for 2022 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant program

Applications are open for the 2022 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant program!

Chick-fil-A is awarding $5 million in grants to 34 nonprofits that are Black-led or impacting communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.

The grants range from $50,000 to $350,000 and you can apply till May 31 right here.

“There are incredible nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada working to address key issues that disproportionately affect communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Through our annual True Inspiration Awards, we are honored to help these organizations, based in the communities we serve, extend their impact, helping to pave the way for greater opportunity and equity.”