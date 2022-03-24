Applications are now open for the Baltimore City Commission of Women

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced that Baltimore will now be accepting applications for the Baltimore City Commission for Women.

This month, also known as women’s history month, Scott plans to restore the Commission by placing it under the purview of the Office of Equity and Civil Rights (OECR).

“We want to build a city government that is responsive to the needs and concerns of all our residents. That means uplifting voices that have been sidelined for far too long,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

The Commission serves as a focal point to highlight some of the unique challenges women face in local government. It also addresses instances of gender discrimination and prejudice within this space.

It also tries to provide diversity as they look to engage with women across all backgrounds to make sure their issues are properly addressed by the city. The Commission also works to represent women within city agencies.

Mayor Scott assures that the revitalized Commission will have the full support and guidance of the OECR staff. With this support, the Commission can not only focus on addressing concerns that are unique to women, but they now have the resources to address those concerns.

Interested residents can apply here.

Members serve for a term of four years, parallel with the terms of the Mayor and the City Council. At the end of a term, a member continues to serve until a qualified successor is appointed.