Apartment fires leaves 32 people displaced and two cats injured Saturday evening

NORTH LAUREL, Md. — A two-alarm apartment fire lays waste to twelve dwelling, leaving 32 residents displaced Saturday evening in North Laurel.

Short after 4 p.m., firefighters responded to the 9700 block of Tiger Lilly Path in North Laurel after several neighbors reported a heavy blaze and dark smoke coming from the apartment building.

Crews arrived and found a three-story building with heavy fire through the roof. Firefighters began to immediately extinguish the fire and ensure that the sure everyone had made it out safely.

The fire was placed under control in about an hour. Crews are expected to remain on the scene for an extended time to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

No firefighter or resident was injured in the fire. However, two cats were treated for smoke inhalation. Both cats were returned to their owners and are expected to make a full recovery.

Howard County Fire & EMS Cats being treated during a two-alarm apartment fire in North Laurel

The occupants are being assisted by the apartment manager and the American Red Cross.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.