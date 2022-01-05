Apartment fire in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore City Firefighters on the scene of a massive fire in North Baltimore.

This broke out just before 5 a.m. at an apartment building in the 100 block of W. 22nd Street near Maryland Avenue.

The Baltimore Fire Department said there are no injuries reported.

Baltimore City firefighters are on the scene battling a 3-alarm fire in a 4-story apartment building at 22nd Street and Maryland Ave in north Baltimore @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/cP7K64t4vs — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) January 5, 2022

The Baltimore City Fire Union said there are 130 personnel fighting the fire with 17 engines and 8 trucks.