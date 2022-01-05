Watch
Apartment fire in North Baltimore

3 alarm apartment fire
Apartment Fire in North Baltimore
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 07:58:52-05

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore City Firefighters on the scene of a massive fire in North Baltimore.

This broke out just before 5 a.m. at an apartment building in the 100 block of W. 22nd Street near Maryland Avenue.

The Baltimore Fire Department said there are no injuries reported.

The Baltimore City Fire Union said there are 130 personnel fighting the fire with 17 engines and 8 trucks.

