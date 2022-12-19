Apartment fire in Glen Burnie leaves one person dead

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to an apartment fire tonight that left one person dead.

At approximately 7:52 p.m., Anne Arundel County firefighters were dispatched to a report of a building fire in the 8000 block of Green Orchard Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they entered the apartment building and found a man, whom they evacuated.

According to Captain Charles Fowler IV, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.