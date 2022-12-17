Antisemitic attacks on the rise, most ever in U.S. history

BALTIMORE — Earlier this year, we saw swastika’s spray painted on mailboxes and bomb threats called in to the Jewish community center.

Antisemitic attacks are on the rise across the country, reaching the highest point in U.S. history, last year, according to the anti-defamation league.

“Anticipate it’s going to keep going higher in 2022 and unfortunately we’re seeing it more and more from the people that people are looking up to," said Howard Libit.

Libit is the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

His group performs security checks and drills to keep the congregation safe while practicing their faith.

“It’s very chilling, people become afraid. You become afraid to celebrate your faith to showcase your faith and it translates into major investments in security that we’re having to make," said Libit.

He noted how the security measures changed over the years as synagogue.

“When I grew up, there was no police officer or off duty guard at our synagogue every time, we went for a worship service. Now most synagogues wouldn’t dream of having Shabbat services without an armed guard in the lobby and maybe two if it’s a large synagogue," said Libit.

Now the focus is on stopping hate speech that may lead to violence at a time when attacks against Jewish people are reaching an all-time high.

“As we hear talk of normalizing antisemitism, we have to fight back against it antisemitic comments, antisemitic actions, we have to challenge it every time. We can’t let it go because we’re too tired because there’s too many," said Libit.

This weekend the Baltimore Jewish Council is joining Jewish community groups across the country in shining a light on antisemitism.