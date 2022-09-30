Another JHU town hall on the private police force interrupted with protests

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Another Johns Hopkins University town hall was interrupted by protests Thursday night.

Community members and students are fighting against the creation of a private police force because they are worried about over-policing and racial profiling.

Last night was the second town hall the university hosted to answer questions and get feedback on the proposal between the school and the Baltimore Police Department to create the JHPD.

The VP of Public Safety said they want to eliminate their current heavy reliance on off-duty Baltimore Police officers. BPD would still handle violent crimes and JHPD would be subject to multiple layers of accountability and only about 100 officers total. Still, some students and staff are worried about the impact.

The first town hall last week was interrupted by protesting and had to be moved completely virtual.

Last night, demonstrators again showed up, protesting inside for about 30 minutes before leaving.

Students, staff and community members are worried JHPD will commit actions of over-policing, racial profiling and police brutality on campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The final town hall is Friday from 1-3 p.m. and it’s completely virtual.

Then, there will be a 30 day city council review and comment period with two public forums before the proposal is finalized and posted online.