Annual school fair held this weekend, students decide middle/high school they'll attend

BALTIMORE — Saturday, Baltimore City students can choose the middle or high school they want to go to.

It's at the city's annual school choice fair, which runs from noon to three at the Baltimore Convention Center.

At the fair, students can learn about their options and what each school offers.

"The fair gives you an opportunity to see and hear from different schools, student representatives from different schools, you can see showcases from a lot of schools with their programming, or some of their career programming that are on display. So you really get a deeper understanding of what each school has to offer so that you as a family can make the right choice, the best fit for your students. So that's one of the real advantages of having this model, where you don't have to go to the school right next door to your home. You can see what other great options there are out there for you," said Nick D'Amberosio, principal of Ace Academy.

It's the first time since the pandemic the fair will be held in-person.