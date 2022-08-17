Anne Arundel taekwondo instructor charged with child sex abuse

A taekwondo instructor in Anne Arundel County has been charged with sexually abusing a teenager, police said this morning.

Steve Choi, 42, of West Friendship, is an instructor at Lion Choi's Taekwondo studio on Annapolis Road in Hanover. He allegedly abused a victim from age 14 to age 17. The victim was 17 when the report was filed, and was interviewed in September 2021.

Choi has been charged with multiple crimes associated with sexually abusing a minor, and was taken into custody on Aug. 16.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident or other incidents involving Steve Choi to contact 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

