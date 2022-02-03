Anne Arundel Police search for a man in connection to a sexual assault

BALTIMORE — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Thursday involving a man impersonating an officer.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., officers responded to an undisclosed address for a report of a sexual assault. The victim reported that she was driving south on Fort Smallwood Road near Kembo Road when she was stopped by an unmarked vehicle illuminating solid (non-flashing) red and blue overhead lights.

The woman describes an unknown white male, dressed in an unknown police or security type uniform, asking her to step out of her car due to suspicions of impaired driving. The male performed a complete "pat down" of the woman's body when she demanded that a female cop be dispatched to the site.

The suspect advised the victim that everything would be "forgotten" in exchange for a sexual favor. The woman climbed back into her car and drove away.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 25 years old, 6'02" tall, weighing 200 lbs., with black hair. His uniform does not match the uniforms worn by police officers assigned to local agencies. According to the victim, he was not wearing a body camera or portable radio. She also describes the duty belt he wore did not seem to be typical gear she has seen carried by sworn police officers.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department advises anyone suspicious or doubtful about a vehicle, particularly an unmarked car, is directed to stop over to phone 911 as safely as possible in a hands-free mode and continue driving to a crowded location or police station. If the dispatcher determines that the stop is legitimate, he or she will offer instructions on how to proceed.

Police encourage anyone with information on this case or similar incidents like this one to call 410-222-6145.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.