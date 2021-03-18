Menu

Police: Armed 79-year-old man killed in officer involved shooting in Pasadena

Posted at 12:17 PM, Mar 18, 2021
PASADENA — A man is dead following a police involved shooting Thursday morning in Pasadena.

Anne Arundel County officers were called just after 11 am to a home in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive.

Police say a mental health facility had called them about a suicidal man at the location.

Arriving officers were initially unable to make contact with the man, so they entered the residence.

Once inside, 79-year-old Leonard John Popa appeared with a handgun, prompting one officer to shoot.

Popa died on scene. The officer has been identified as Corporal T. Brennan, a seven year veteran of the agency.

A routine investigation is also underway to review the Brennan's use of deadly force.

