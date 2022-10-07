Anne Arundel police officer suspended after allegedly driving impaired, crashing into a tree

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.

It happened overnight Friday in Glen Burnie, on the parking lot of 575 East Ordnance Road.

Officer K. Froh, a three-year veteran of the force, reportedly showed signs of impairment when police arrived on scene.

Police say Froh was off-duty and in her personal vehicle at the time of the incident. She was not injured.

The department placed Froh on administrative suspension with pay, pending an internal investigation.

She also faces DUI and other related traffic charges.