Anne Arundel Police arrests two suspects for Monday's home invasion

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested and charged two suspects they believe are responsible for a home invasion that occurred Monday in the 1000 block of Cayer Drive in Glen Burnie.

26-year-old Jonathan McClendon and a 17-year-old male reportedly entered the victim’s residence demanding money. When demands were not met, the men assaulted the victim and fled in a silver Nissan Altima.

Responders located the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Ritchie Highway and 6th Avenue NE and detained the occupants, who were positively identified.

Northern District detectives ask anyone with any additional information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.