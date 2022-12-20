Watch Now
Anne Arundel officer frees deer who got antlers stuck in fence

Posted at 1:15 PM, Dec 20, 2022
SOUTH COUNTY, Md. — Thanks to police, a deer is once again roaming free after getting its head stuck in a fence.

On December 16 Anne Arundel County sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down while driving in the area of Friendship Road and Kim Lane.

A citizen led Hall to a young buck who got his antlers tangled up in between some fencing.

Hall was able to grab ahold of the antlers and maneuver them enough to set the frightened animal free .

