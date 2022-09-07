Anne Arundel judge sentences man to decades in prison after rape victim testifies in court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Virginia man will spend the next 36 years behind bars for the rape of a child.

Prosecutors say the victim's family let 27-year-old Hector Rojo move into their home in Anne Arundel County.

Back in October of 2020, a relative of the victim called police to report that Rojo was touching her inappropriately.

During an interview with detectives, the victim said that Rojo had sexually abused her for nearly two-years.

A jury found Rojo guilty of second degree rape this past June, after the victim testified during trial.

“As adults, we have to be very cautious of individuals we bring into our homes and allow around children," said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "It’s because of the bravery of this child, first in telling her parents, and then later by testifying in court, that this defendant will be serving a lengthy prison sentence."