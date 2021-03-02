Anne Arundel firefighter falls 15 feet through roof, while battling blaze at Motel 6

ODENTON, Md. — A firefighter was injured Monday while battling flames inside the old swimming pool building at the Motel 6 in Odenton.

Two alarms were called just before 6 pm at 1630 Annapolis Road.

Although most of the fire was extinguished in 10 minutes, a Anne Arundel County firefighter assigned to the Severn station fell approximately 15 feet through the roof.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

No one at the motel uses the pool anymore, as the building now mostly contains storage.

Nevertheless, the fire still caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

Officials say the cause was accidental.