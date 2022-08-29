Anne Arundel County wraps up deadly weekend, 2 carjackings and hit-and-run

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Not only was it busy, it was a deadly weekend for Anne Arundel County drivers. There were two carjackings in the county.

One Sunday night in Glen Burnie and one early Monday morning. Fortunately, both drivers weren't hurt in the two carjackings.

On Saturday night, on Muddy Creek Road and Plantation Blvd., a car pulled out in front of a motorcycle on Rt. 4 in Southern Anne Arundel. That motorcycle driver is still in critical condition.

Around 9:20 Friday night, 31-year-old Mason Schaeffer of Brooklyn, was hit by a truck while walking along Ritchie Hwy., at 6th Avenue.

Police say the driver turned on 7th Avenue and fled. Police are still looking for that truck.

"A 2010 to 2013 light colored Chevy pick up truck," said Lieutenant Jacklyn Davis.

Schaeffer, is still in critical condition since the hit and run crash.

County police want to remind us that if you do crash, you're are required to stay at the scene of a crash and when that driver flees, that always adds more problems for the situation.

"You have to stay at the scene in the crash. Whether you hit a tree or you hit a person, you get yourself into more trouble leaving the scene of the crash. You may not have been at fault in the first place but if you leave, now you are," said Davis.

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on Ritchie Hwy., the driver stayed on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing at the time.

If you are unsure what you hit, it's still prudent to stop.

"If you hit something, get out and check your car at the very least. Make sure you car is still driveable, but also double check that what you hit was what you thought you hit and you didn't strike a person," said Davis.