Anne Arundel County will reopen select senior activity centers on May 3

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County will reopen select senior activity centers beginning next week.

County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities are announced that three of the seven senior activity centers in the county will reopen at limited capacity for the initial phase on May 3.

The three centers include Annapolis Senior Activity Center located at 119 South Villa Avenue in Annapolis, Pasadena Senior Activity Center located at 4103 Mountain Road in Pasadena, and Pascal Senior Activity Center located at 125 Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie.

Center members will be able to sign up for in-person Anne Arundel Community College classes, low impact exercise classes, educational presentations, and arts and crafts activities during the initial reopening phase.

Registration will open by Monday, and you may access it online at www.aacounty.org/aging to sign up for these programs. Social distancing and mask wearing protocols will be implemented. For the health, safety, and well-being of all, new requirements will include:

Hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette will be promoted throughout the centers;

Masks must be worn at all times in the centers;

Appropriate social distancing will be maintained and seating will be designated;

Food and drink will not be permitted at the centers in the initial reopening phase. Bottled water will be provided and accommodations will be made if food is necessary due to a chronic illness;

A health self-assessment will be conducted upon arrival;

Program and activity scheduling will be offered by appointment only as capacity at the centers is limited due to social distancing guidelines.

All county senior activity centers have been closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Center members have enjoyed and are still able to continue to participate in Interactive Virtual Programming.

Hours of operation will be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The centers will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays to continue food distribution as previously scheduled for the Senior Nutrition Program participants.