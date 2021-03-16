Anne Arundel County will lower flags to half staff in honor of Robert A. Pascal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — County Executive Steuart Pittman ordered the Anne Arundel County flag to be lowered to half staff from March 16 to March 18 in honor of Robert A. Pascal, a former Maryland State Senator and Anne Arundel County Executive, who passed away on March 12.

Pascal served as Anne Arundel County's second county executive from 1974 to 1982. Before that, he served in the State Senate, representing District 6B from 1971 to 1974. He was also the Appointments Secretary for Governor William Donald Schaefer's administration from 1989 to 1995.

“Rest In Peace, County Executive Pascal,” said County Executive Pittman. “I am thankful for his service to Anne Arundel County and its people. I am also thankful to the Pascal family, for sharing this good man with us. I ask all county residents to join me in offering condolences to his family.”

Pascal was a philanthropist, that was passionate about mental health and substance abuse disorders. He started the Robert A. Pascal Youth and Family Services and contributed to the Pascal Crisis Stabilization Center and the Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

The Pascal Senior Activity Center in Glen Burnie and the Pascal Center for Performing Arts at Anne Arundel Community College are named in his honor.