Anne Arundel County to open cooling centers Monday-Wednesday

<p>NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: A man wipes sweat from his face as he crosses an intersection in Midtown Manhattan, July 19, 2017 in New York City. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the New York metropolitan area through the end of the week, with temperatures expected to be in the 90s with high humidity. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 13:22:28-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County will open cooling centers June 28-30 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the low to mid 90s with oppressive humidity, creating heat index values in excess of 104 degrees.

The following facilities will be available to provide temporary cooling relief.

  • Anne Arundel County Police Department District Station Lobbies and Community Rooms (Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Road, Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane)
  • Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms
  • Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms

All centers are accessible and have water and restroom facilities. Medical care is not available and anyone experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Pets are not allowed except service animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

