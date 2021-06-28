Anne Arundel County to open cooling centers Monday-Wednesday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County will open cooling centers June 28-30 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the low to mid 90s with oppressive humidity, creating heat index values in excess of 104 degrees.

The following facilities will be available to provide temporary cooling relief.

Anne Arundel County Police Department District Station Lobbies and Community Rooms (Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Road, Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane)

Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms

Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms

All centers are accessible and have water and restroom facilities. Medical care is not available and anyone experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Pets are not allowed except service animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

