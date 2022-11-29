Anne Arundel County students in dual enrollment program no longer charged tuition and fees

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel Community College and Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced students who participate in the dual enrollment program will no longer be charged tuition and fees.

The move is in support of Maryland law through the Blueprint for Maryland's Future legislation designed to expand opportunities for public school students to pursue college-level coursework.

“By providing free courses to current AACPS high school students, we move closer to fulfilling our vision to transform the lives of county residents by creating more college and career opportunities for them and their families.” said Dr. Dawn Lindsay, president of Anne Arundel Community College. “Students have the ability to take courses in person, online, and on site at some high schools – now free of charge. This change provides even greater equity and inclusion, core values of AACC and integral to our mission and strategic plan, to support student success. I look forward to enhancing my collaboration with the new superintendent, Dr. Mark Bedell, as we offer this exciting opportunity to AACPS students.”

According to a report from the Maryland Longitudinal Data System Center, a total of 15,691 students were dually enrolled in the 2018-2019 academic year, which was a 15% increase from the year prior.

“The Blueprint legislation opens a wide array of doors for our students and encourages them to explore pathways they may otherwise not have traveled," said Dr. Mark Bedell superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. "Our community college has been and continues to be amazing, and I look forward to the exciting ways we will enhance that partnership with Dr. Lindsay and her team as we move forward.”

According to a release from AACPS, in the 2022-2023 school year, the plan will call for AACPS to pay for tuition and fees for CTE pathway, dual enrollment, and AACPS signature program courses that lead to an approved MSDE industry certification and/or aligned with an associate degree through AACC for all 10th, 11th, and 12th-grade students.

Students who look to enroll must be 16 years or older and must submit an AACPS-approved Entry College Access Program form to AACC prior to or at the time of registration.

The change takes effect immediately for all eligible students enrolled in credit classes for the 2022-2023 school year.