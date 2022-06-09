Watch
Anne Arundel County selects next Superintendent of Schools

Posted at 6:24 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 18:24:06-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County selected Dr. Mark Bedell to serve as the next Superintendent of Schools and plans to make the formal appointment at a special meeting next week.

He previously served as the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools and has earned high praise for his work. The former Anne Arundel County resident also spent some time as assistant superintendent for high schools for Baltimore County Public Schools.

Dr. Bedell's four-year-term will begin on July 1, 2022. As he transitions and relocates with his family, an acting superintendent will serve from July 1, 2022, until Aug. 8, 2022.

