Anne Arundel County seeking people who may have encountered 2 rabid raccoons

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is looking for residents who may have come in contact with a raccoon that tested positive for rabies.

It was seen in Pasadena and Severna Park. One incident happened on Laico Lane, June 4, near the intersection of Dock Road in Pasadena.

The raccoon attacked a pet and was killed by the owner.

A second raccoon, also discovered on June 4, attempted to attack a pet unsuccessfully in the 400 block of Adams Lane behind Severna Park High School. The raccoon was also killed by the pet's owner.

The Department of Health is asking that if you had contact with a raccoon, or your pet has unexplained wounds please contact 410-222-7254 Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread by bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat. It is also spread when an infected animal's saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.