Anne Arundel County Public Schools to change bell times next fall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public Schools are expected to change bell times when the 2022-2023 school year begins next fall.

The County Board of Education voted to allow elementary schools to start class between 8 and 9 a.m., middle schools between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m., and high schools at 8:30 a.m.

Exact start and dismissal times for individual schools will be discussed and determined over the next several months.

According to the school system, the changes would come at little no additional cost.

There is one hold up though. The plan requires about 32 more buses to address overcrowding issues and would require renegotiation of agreements with bus contractors.

So far this school year, Anne Arundel County has struggled mightily to fill bus driver shortages to transport students to and from school.

The change would also shift child-care, school meal, and athletics schedules.