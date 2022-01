ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced that the last day of school for teachers and students has been moved.

According to the tweet, due to Thursday's weather closing, the last day of school for students will now be June 24.

Today's closing moves the last day of school for students to Friday, June 24. The last day for teachers is now Monday, June 27. — AACPS (@AACountySchools) January 20, 2022

The last day for teachers will now be June 27.