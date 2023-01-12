Anne Arundel County Public Schools hiring

ANN ARUNDEL, Md — Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.

In their latest weekly staff vacancies update, the school is reported to have more than 500 vacancies systemwide. Those vacancies include bus driver, alternative vehicle driver, crossing guard, food service worker, custodial, school-based teacher, and athletic trainer.

Nearly half of those vacancies are for teachers and bus drivers. They say to help with the teacher shortage, they’re doing things like combining under-enrolled classes so teachers already in the school can fill existing vacancies. New bus drivers are being offered a $2,000 bonus. AACPS says they are also willing to help those currently ineligible for the position to get their CDL.

If you would like to see a list of open positions and apply to work for AACPS, you can do so by clicking here.