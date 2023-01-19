No bus swaps needed for Anne Arundel County Public Schools

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools can breathe a sigh of relief if they ride the school bus.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell says all bus routes now have assigned drivers.

During last night's board of education meeting, Dr. Bedell said the school system was preparing for the possibility of route swaps so students who did not have bus service could use it.

He says vehicles were acquired through the system's alternative vehicle program that freed up buses for students.

Bedell says the focus now shifts to overcrowded buses and having more substitute bus drivers in place.