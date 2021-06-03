Anne Arundel County Public School's Board of Education approve new virtual academy

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has given its unanimous approval to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Virtual Academy.

This clears the way for final approval by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) for an initiative Superintendent George Arlotto plans to launch in September.

The Virtual Academy, which was approved on June 2, will operate as its own school for a limited number of students who are unable to return to a traditional in-person school setting for the 2021-2022 school year. This academy will be for students entering in grades 3 through 12.

Students who are accepted will withdraw from their current school and enroll in the AACPS Virtual Academy. They will engage in blended learning, which includes teacher-facilitated synchronous and student self-directed asynchronous instruction, in AACPS-approved courses and will also participate in all county and in-person state mandated assessments following MSDE’s protocols.

The school will also offer students a suite of co-curricular programs such as 24 Game, Computer Coding, Continental Math League, E-Sports, Digital Arts, IMPROV theater, MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement), NASA BEST- Aerospace Engineering, VEX VR Robotics, and online book clubs.

The application deadline for the Virtual Academy is on June 10 at 5 p.m. Applications and more information can be found here.