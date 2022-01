ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police held a virtual open house that was disrupted by uninvited users on Thursday.

According to police, they were holding the open house for potential 911 call-taker and dispatcher applicants when the meeting was hacked. Police said the uninvited parties displayed offensive material.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.