Anne Arundel county police searching for four suspects involved in robbery

Posted at 5:48 AM, Sep 20, 2022
GLEN BURNIE — The search continues for four people believed to be involved in a robbery at a convenience store in Glen Burnie.

It happened Sunday just after midnight at the 7-eleven on Baltimore Annapolis boulevard near Glen road.

Police say five men entered the store with two showing handguns and demanding cash.

They got away in two cars, a a silver Honda Accord and a light-colored SUV.

Officers believed they found the Accord that crashed into the woodline near Jumpers Hole road. A 15-year-old was arrested.

If you have any information, call Anne Arundel county police.

