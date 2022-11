GLEN BURNIE — Anne Arundel county police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at an A to Z Tobacco store.

It happened back on October 29th around 9 p.m. on 336 Hospital drive in Glen Burnie

Police say a clerk placed a bag containing 70 CBD cartridges on the counter. The suspect then lifted his to show a handgun, grabbed the cartridges, and left.

If you have any information on this incident, call 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.