ANNE ARUNDEL — On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. officers responded to the Severna Park Library located at 43 West McKinsey Road for a vandalism to the "Lynching in Anne Arundel County" historical marker.

A citizen was walking by when they noticed a piece of twine hanging under the sign that appeared to be in the shape of a noose.

Police is asking anyone with any information to please call 410-222-6145 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.