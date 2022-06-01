Watch
Anne Arundel County police investigating theft of diesel fuel around the county

Mark Humphrey/AP
HOLD FOR SWAYNE HALL -- In this April 26, 2017, photo, gas is pumped at a filling station in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 01, 2022
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing 750 gallons of diesel fuel from an Anne Arundel County truck stop, and police believe there are probably other similar thefts.

The suspects - two from Baltimore, two homeless - were apprehended at about 5 a.m. May 30 at the New Transit Truck Stop on Veterans Highway in Millersville.

About 750 gallons of diesel were pumped into storage containers in the back of a U-Haul, said Anne Arundel County police.

The suspects were seen driving away in a gold Chevrolet SUV. Police arrested Michael Gibson, 53, from Baltimore; Shawn Mackey, 28, from Baltimore; Jacob Hartley, 36, who has no fixed address; and Xavier Harper, 32, who has no fixed address.

Detectives said previous similar incidents occurred in the county. They're asking anyone with information to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

