Anne Arundel County Police investigating crash involving pedestrian Saturday night

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday night.

According to police, a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Crain Highway passing the intersection of Mayo Road just after 11 p.m., when it struck a pedestrian who was walking in the center of the roadway.

Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminarily investigation reveals pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash.