Anne Arundel County Police investigating carjacking in Glen Burnie Monday with five children in the vehicle

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 6:34 PM, Jul 06, 2021
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a carjacking in Glen Burnie Monday with five children in the vehicle.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the parking lot of the Giant Food store in Glen Burnie where a suspect stole the victim's gray Honda Odyssey van and drove off with their children in the vehicle.

A few minutes into the search, a man told police he found the children unattended in the area of Ordnance Road and Route 10.

The children were recovered, but the vehicle was not located. Police say the car has a Maryland tag 2EP9754 and has damage to the front and rear.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135.

