Anne Arundel County Police Department shuts off their comment section

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (WMAR) — The Anne Arundel Police Department has shut off the comment section on all of their social media pages.

The department say there's an increase of scammers and "catfishers" preying on regular commenters.

In a Facebook post, the department says the online climate has become more divisive and hateful with an increase in threatening comments motivated by hate.

The department says they'll still be active on their pages, and people can still leave crime tips, but most likely through direct messages.

The tip line is always an option 410-222-4700. Callers can remain anonymous.