Anne Arundel County Police corporal suspended for alleged involvement in bar fight

Posted at 12:12 PM, May 28, 2021
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A corporal with the Anne Arundel County Police Department has been suspended for his alleged involvement in a bar fight.

The department identified the corporal as 8-year veteran A. Salenieks.

He was arrested by Howard County Police Thursday morning and charged with second degree assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Online court records show Salenieks was released from custody later the same day on his own recognizance.

An initial trial date has been scheduled for July 13.

