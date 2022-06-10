Watch
Anne Arundel County Police corporal accused of sex offense against contractor

Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 10, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A corporal with the Anne Arundel County Police Department has been charged with committing a fourth-degree sex offense against a contracted employee.

Online court records show Trey Keller being served with a criminal summons on Friday. He also faces one count of misdemeanor second degree assault.

According to the department, an investigation into harassment allegations against Keller began on June 7.

The 8-year police veteran has since been suspended with pay.

Details of the alleged harassment were not released, although records show the incident happened on May 27.

