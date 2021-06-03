Anne Arundel County planning a big Juneteenth celebration in Annapolis this year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is planning to have a big Juneteenth celebration in Annapolis this year, since it couldn't last year because of the pandemic.

Starting on June 18th, there will be a whole weekend of events.

"We will start on Friday. Friday we will have a VIP reception," said Executive Director Phyllis Tee Adams. "On Saturday, we're going to start the celebration with a libation ceremony and then after that the parade will kick off at 12 noon."

From that point, we will go to the Bates Weems Waylin Field Annex and we will have an all day celebration. County Executive Steuart Pittman also signed an executive order today recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday in Anne Arundel county.