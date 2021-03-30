Anne Arundel County pediatrician ready to administer COVID shots

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — You maybe making tomorrow’s lunch, or cleaning out your daughters book bag. Maybe you are pressing your son’s shirt. In the front of your mind, what will you decide when it comes to vaccination time?

Dr. Charles L. Parmele, is the first doctor in your child’s life. He stares into the ear drum, down throats and uses that cold acoustic cup to see how the heart is pounding. But parents, it's your ticker on the clock knowing a decision needs to be made.

“It’s like skydiving, when you’re on the ground and you’re talking about skydiving it sounds like a great idea. But when you get up there and the doors open and you’re really going to do it. The it is real,” Parmele said.

In other words Dr. Parmele says, “What I tell them is, if and when the vaccine is licensed, I would highly recommend it”

Twenty years practicing at Annapolis Pediatrics and Dr. Parmele expects shots to be ready for 12-17 year old's by fall or winter and next year for those 6 months and up.

“First make sure it is safe, and second you have to make sure it works,” he says.

Annapolis Pediatrics has five offices in Anne Arundel County and all the paper work is in to become a shot center.

“You have to show you can store the vaccine is stored properly and that you can administer properly," Dr. Parmele said.