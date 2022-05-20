Anne Arundel County opening up cooling centers as temperatures rise

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — With the temperatures rising and predicted prolonged hot and humid conditions, Anne Arundel County is opening up cooling centers for the community.

The following facilities will be available for cooling relief during the specified days and times.

● Anne Arundel County Police Department District Station Lobbies and/or Community Rooms will be available 24/7.

● Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms will be available during normal business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

● Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will be available during normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday and select locations will be available on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All facilities are accessible and have air conditioning, water, and restroom facilities.

Medical care will not be available and anyone experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Pets are not allowed in any of these County facilities.

Accommodations will be made for service animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The Office of Emergency Management encourages residents to exercise caution during extremely hot and humid conditions. Whether inside or outside, heat can be dangerous to those who are not prepared to properly handle it.

During this time period, all County residents and visitors are encouraged to do the following:

● Drink more fluids and do not wait until you are thirsty to drink.

● Stay indoors and, if at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned place. If your home does not have air-conditioning, go to an air-conditioned public place or a County facility for cooling relief– even a few hours spent in air-conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

● Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

● NEVER leave any person or animal in a closed, parked vehicle.

● Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others. Check-in regularly with:

Infants and young children

Those aged 65 or older

Those with access and functional needs

In accordance with § 12-4-809. Severe weather emergencies and alerts, the County Executive will issue a Severe Weather Animal Alert when heat indices reach 95 degrees with a Code Orange air quality alert or 105 degrees without.