Anne Arundel County officers deliver school supplies to help families in need

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police officers are taking action to help families in need.

Officers delivered school supplies to children experiencing homelessness.

They are the PACT team for the Western District. That stands for Police and Community Together.

They work with school resource officers, groups in the community and do what they can to make things better for all in the community.

“We try to help those in need, be mentors for those in the community,” Corporal Jami Tiller said.

Corporal Tiller is part of the team that wants to connect with those they protect and let them know the police truly have their back.

“We can do a lot more and continue to do a lot more,” Corporal Tiller said.

The police officers took the donations to Sarah's House, a housing program offering emergency shelter and project-based supportive housing with an array of other services for families experiencing homelessness in Anne Arundel County.

Along with dropping off donations, the officers engaged with the children.

"We ride through the neighborhood on bikes and allow the kids to join us," Corporal Shelby Parker said. "We coach basketball, football and different sports and allow the kids to engage with police officers."

But the big mission on Friday was getting families ready for school.

Sarah's House supports women, children and men that find themselves homeless.

A donation drive, "Cram the Cruisers," was where Anne Arundel County Police officers delivered school supplies to get families prepared for the impending school year.

Police are usually there to help solve problems but when they can be a part of the solution and they see the relief on a family's face, it makes a tough job worth it.

"To me, it's very satisfying especially when you're out there making a difference and you know you are making a difference and when community sees you and tells you you're making a difference, makes you feel awesome," Corporal Tiller said.

"You can see the stress leaving their body and it's a grateful, it's a good feeling," Corporal Parker said.

So as a group of children and mothers anxiously await the beginning of school, they now have one less thing to worry about.

"It fills my heart with love and warmth. It's a good feeling to be able to give back," Corporal Parker said.